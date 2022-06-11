Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide that happened in Gate City on June 11.

Authorities say this happened in the 7500 block of 66th Court Way South. So far, no word on if any suspects are in custody.

Homicide investigation 7500 Block of 66th Courtway South.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/989wy1krEb — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 11, 2022

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.