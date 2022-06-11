4-year-old killed in traffic accident near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, June 10, around 9:15 p.m. a 4-year-old child fell out of a utility trailer pulled by a truck. Troopers say the child was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident happened on AL-22, about five miles west of Selma in Dallas County, according to ALEA highway Patrol Division.

No more details have been released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

