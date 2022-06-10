LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

USFL to hold final youth football skills clinic at Legion Field

USFL free skills clinic
USFL free skills clinic(USFL)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL announced they will host their final free youth football skills clinic of the season at Legion Field on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1-12p.m.

The clinic is for kids ages five to 13 years old and is free. At the clinic, children will learn from coaches and players on using team drills in offensive and defensive strategies.

The skills clinic will be held on March 26 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and on March 27 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

“We’ve hosted hundreds of Birmingham-area youth at our youth clinics and are equally excited to host hundreds more at our final clinic of the season,” said Darryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “It’s always a lot of fun to work with the kids because they are always eager to learn and interact with players and coaches.”

Registration for the football clinics can be completed through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usfl-youth-skills-clinic-iii-tickets-358592839837.

The completed registration is due by June 10th at noon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
Tuscaloosa woman, son bitten by copperhead
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Shooting outside Gadsden school.
Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Adding USFL workouts to your fitness routine
Adding USFL workouts to your fitness routine
Samford at NCAA Track and Field Championships
Samford well represented at NCAA D1 Outdoor Track and Field National Championships
Skip Holtz at Eugene's Hot Chicken
Lunchtime conversation with Stallions’ coach, Skip Holtz
World Games 2022
World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass” to attend multiple sports on a single day