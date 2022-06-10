UA online program introduces new tuition grant for military students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Online is rolling out a new tuition grant to help make education more accessible to active-duty military members.

The grant will cover costs that are not covered by military tuition assistance up to the maximum allowed by the student’s branch of service for up to 18 hours per academic year.

The grant is open to all active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve service members enrolled in undergraduate distance learning through UA Online.

For more information, contact James Shamlee, associate program manager for military services, at jshamlee@ua.edu or call 205-348-6220 for more info.

