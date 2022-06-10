LawCall
Moody Police: 6 suspects came from Texas to steal vehicles from Moody

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody Police Detectives said a group of six suspects from the Houston, Texas area traveled to Moody with the specific goal of stealing vehicles and taking them back to Texas.

Moody Police Officers reported on the morning of June 9, 2022, officers caught six suspects as they were trying to steal over a half dozen vehicles from an area lot.

Officers said the suspects attempted to take off when confronted by police, but with the assistance of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Leeds Police, and the Department of Corrections tracking dog team, three adults and three juveniles were taken into custody.

Suspects taken into custody in attempted vehicle theft investigation in Moody
Suspects taken into custody in attempted vehicle theft investigation in Moody
Suspects taken into custody in attempted vehicle theft investigation in Moody
Moody Police Department posted, “We would like to thank all officers, detectives, and agencies involved.”

