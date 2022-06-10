LawCall
McDonald’s employee in custody for allegedly killing co-worker, statement says

Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of...
Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of St. Louis on June 7, 2022.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old is in custody after a shooting left one man dead in St. Louis City.

Terrance King, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the shooting outside the McDonald’s on the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Kevyn Henderson, 23, was shot in the chest during the incident.

He was not conscious or breathing when officers found him and later died from his injuries.

A probable cause statement says King and Henderson, who both worked at the McDonald’s, got into an argument inside the store.

A manager then escorted King outside and another argument erupted, which is when police say King shot Henderson and killed him.

The statement says there were multiple witnesses to the shooting.

