McAlister’s Sweet Tea

Ingredients:

8-10 tea bags

1 cup granulated sugar

5 cups boiling water (filtered or spring)

5 cups chilled water (filtered or spring)

Lemon wedges

Instructions:

In a heat-safe glass pitcher, add the tea bags. Pour 5 cups of boiling water over tea bags and let steep for 5 mins. Remove tea bags and whisk in the sugar. Add 5 cups of chilled spring or filtered water.

Pour tea into glass filled with ice and serve with a wedge of lemon.

Tips for perfect southern iced tea:

Black tea needs very hot water. 210-212 degree Fahrenheit.

Use quality water for a clean taste (filtered or spring).

Allow the tea to steep long enough for good tea flavor. It will be poured over ice which will dilute it so start with strong tea.

