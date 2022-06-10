Gadsden leaders looking at school security after threat at elementary school

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden school leaders are now looking to potentially increase school security after a man was shot and killed by police at an Walnut Park Elementary School on June 9.

34 kids were inside Walnut Park Elementary for summer school when nearby neighbors saw a man in the parking lot tugging on school doors and trying to get inside a parked police car. The school resource officer went outside and police said the man, 32-year-old Robert Tyler White, tried to take the SRO’s gun and resist police. ALEA said the man was then shot by police and killed. WBRC does not know if the man was armed or which department fired at him.

“Keep your doors locked,” Gadsden Superintendent Tony Reddick said. “Apparently, there was a gentleman tugging on several doors, trying to get into the building. Our principal was alerted immediately. She went around to make sure all those doors were secure, which they already were.”

Reddick said the building doors stay locked and that is one reason White may have not been able to enter the building, which could have helped the staff and students stay safe.

“If that potential intruder had the ability to get inside the building, I believe our kids were still safe because they would have been behind locked doors,” Reddick said.

Reddick said student evacuation went smoothly because the kids had just practiced school safety earlier this week.

“Fortunately and coincidentally, they have been having safety training throughout the week,” Reddick said. “The kids were actually excited to exercise what they had just learned throughout the week about student safety, so loading on the bus was pretty easy. We loaded them on, as well as several teachers, getting them to the triage area at the High School.”

Reddick said within 20 minutes, all 34 kids were back with their parents, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t planning on increasing safety measures after this incident.

“We have cameras throughout our schools,” he said. “Locked doors and you have to enter through being let in or with a badge. At our high school, we have an alert system that we are hoping to be able to install at all of our schools. Every staff member can press a button, it lights up and alerts emergency help is on the way.”

“We are going to have some conversations about more SROs in our school,” Reddick said. “Now, we have about 18 or 19 SROs assigned to our 13 schools. 13 including the alternative school. Some have to split between two schools. Clearly, an incident like this drives me to find support.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.