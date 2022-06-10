First Alert for lower rain and storm chances Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday everyone! The good news to start the day is that temperatures are slightly cooler thanks to some drier air trying to move in from the north. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Warm spots are in our southwestern counties where temperatures remain in the lower 70s. Temperatures are cooler in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee counties where temperatures have dropped into the upper 50s and lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry, and we should see some sunshine as we start off the day. The big story is a complex of storms producing severe weather in parts of Oklahoma and Texas early this morning. This system will slide to the southeast and impact Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. The Storm Prediction Center continues to show an enhanced risk- threat level three out of five - for these locations. They indicate a very low chance for a strong storm or two for parts of west Alabama later today. Main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Latest model data is indicating that most of this energy will miss Central Alabama. Our rain chances have lowered to 30% thanks to the drier air trying to move in from the northeast. Best chance for showers and storms will likely remain south and west of Birmingham including areas like Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties. We think our best chance for some showers and thunderstorms will likely occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Areas along and east of I-65 could end up mostly dry today. Plan for increasing clouds as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be like yesterday with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures could end up in the upper 80s to near 90°F for areas southwest of Birmingham. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, I think we’ll stay mostly dry with temperatures cooling down into the mid to upper 70s by 8 PM. A stray shower can’t be ruled out late this evening and tonight, but I think most of us will remain dry.

Isolated Storms Possible Saturday: The good news about tomorrow is that our rain chances remain low. We will likely start out the day dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. With daytime heating and some humidity in place, we can’t rule out the chance for isolated storm during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance at 20%. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s with slightly cooler temperatures in north Alabama. We’ll end up with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with west-northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Weather should be nice if you plan on attending the Central Alabama Caribbean American Carnival in Bessemer. Just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates. It will let you know if rain or lightning is nearby. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors!

Next Big Thing: The big story going into next week will be the heat! A ridge of high pressure will strengthen across the Southeast bringing temperatures well above average. The heatwave will likely begin Sunday afternoon. Sunday will end up mostly dry with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. We’ll start the day with temperatures near 70°F. Highs on Sunday in the lower 90s. The bad news is that humidity levels will also increase going into early next week. When you factor in the air temperatures and the higher humidity levels, it could feel like it is in the triple digits. Temperatures could end up in the mid 90s Monday afternoon with heat index values around 105°F. If you work outside in the afternoon hours early next week, you’ll want to make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks.

Storm Chances Return Next Week: Models are hinting that we could see a weakness in the ridge which will result in afternoon and evening thunderstorms for the middle of next week. I’ve increased our rain chances for next Tuesday and Wednesday around 40-50%. It’ll remain very hot with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Storms that develop next week will have the potential to become strong and severe thanks to the heat across the area. Main concern will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and hail. We will have a better idea on the coverage and intensity of the storms next week as we get through the weekend.

Tropical Outlook: The Atlantic remains quiet for the next five days according to the National Hurricane Center. If you have plans to head down to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, prepare for the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance around 50% for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Water temperatures are in the mid 80s, which is a few degrees above average for mid-June. There will be a moderate rip current threat this weekend, so use caution if you plan on venturing out into the water this weekend. Remember that if you see a red flag on the beach, you should avoid the water as the rip current threat goes into the high range.

