Father’s in the Park program returns to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama organization hosts an upcoming event that celebrates the role of fathers in the family and the community.

Tuscaloosa’s One Place is bringing back it’s “Fathers in the Park”

The free community event will be this Saturday at Annette Shelby Park from 9am to 1pm. Fathers in the park will feature fun activities for families and free food.

Tuscaloosa’s One Place recognizes the role of parents and the impact that a strong father figure can play. The event is part of the CHAMPS program.

CHAMPS stands for Changing Habits And Making Parents Stronger. That program supports non-custodial parents by strengthening positive parental interaction through education by improving parental skills, relationship skills and economic stability. Organizers feel Fathers in the Park does that and highlights the role dads play.

“Our children need them so that we can form strong families and healthy communities. So with this event, we just want to celebrate them and let them know they’re celebrated and needed,” according to Lashundra Toeran, a CHAMPS coordinator for Tuscaloosa’s One Place.

Fathers in the Park returns tomorrow after a three-year hiatus because of coronavirus restrictions. It’s a free event that’s open to the public.

