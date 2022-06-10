LawCall
City of Hoover to host first ever city-wide job fair

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Hoover announced that they will host a job fair for the first time in the city’s history.

The City of Hoover will hold the fair from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on June 14 at the Finley Center. There, they will be holding on-site interviews for candidates.

“Think of any career and chances are, we have it and much more. All gifts and talents have a place in Hoover,” said Mesha Walker, the City of Hoover’s Assistant Human Resources Director.

For more information regarding this job fair, click here.

