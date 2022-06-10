Blanket Fort Hope looking to be the solution for female human trafficking survivors

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new home will be opening soon in Shelby County offering hope and rehabilitation for young girls who have survived human trafficking.

Shelby County and state leaders gathered in Columbiana on Thursday to learn more about Blanket Fort Hope and their grand plans.

The event was just a glimpse at what could soon be taking place off of State Route 25. Blanket Fort Hope is now the owner of 73 acres, but really what they wanted to do Thursday was showcase what it could soon transform into.

Blanket Fort Hope leaders want to construct a state of the art facility to help female human trafficking survivors under the age of 18. The facility would have long term homes, a restoration facility, therapeutic gardening center and even some stables, all in hopes of helping young women recover and rejoin society.

State Attorney General Steve Marshall came out to learn more about the project, but Blanket Fort Hope leaders stress it will take everyone to fill this void and make a difference.

“We do not have a specific location just for minor victims of human trafficking in this area. Nothing is working and we can’t turn our heads any longer. We need your help,” said Blanket Fort Hope CEO Alexa James.

The group is still raising money and they hope to start construction within the next 12 months. If you want to contribute to their efforts, you can click here.

