Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a statement after a video shows an altercation between a Birmingham Police Officer and a woman.

This happened on June 9. The man who took the video said before the incident he saw the woman in the area, a spot where she frequently sleeps, and he shared his meal with her. He said the woman told him she was “just trying to sleep and needed rest,” so he left. He said he came several minutes later and noticed the altercation.

The Birmingham Police Department released this statement regarding the incident:

The Birmingham Police Department is aware of the incident that occurred on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Officers responded to a call and encountered a combative subject which is not seen in the circulating video. The use of force was reported, and immediate actions were taken. A preliminary investigation consistent with the Birmingham Police Department’s reportable use of force protocol was initiated and investigators of the Internal Affairs Division are investigating. This protocol applies for all use of force incidents that occur within the Birmingham Police Department.

