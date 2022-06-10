LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman

Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a statement after a video shows an altercation between a Birmingham Police Officer and a woman.

This happened on June 9. The man who took the video said before the incident he saw the woman in the area, a spot where she frequently sleeps, and he shared his meal with her. He said the woman told him she was “just trying to sleep and needed rest,” so he left. He said he came several minutes later and noticed the altercation.

The Birmingham Police Department released this statement regarding the incident:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Pettway and her son spent an entire weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a...
Tuscaloosa woman, son bitten by copperhead
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Shooting outside Gadsden school.
Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

UAB’s longest surviving COVID patient is finally going home almost a year after he went into...
UAB’s longest surviving COVID patient finally goes home after nearly a year in the hospital
Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Arrest in killing of officer and Tuscaloosa native Kennis Croom
Arrest in killing of officer and Tuscaloosa native Kennis Croom
Importance of summer feeding programs
Importance of summer feeding programs