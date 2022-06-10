Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a statement after a video shows an altercation between a Birmingham Police Officer and a woman.
This happened on June 9. The man who took the video said before the incident he saw the woman in the area, a spot where she frequently sleeps, and he shared his meal with her. He said the woman told him she was “just trying to sleep and needed rest,” so he left. He said he came several minutes later and noticed the altercation.
The Birmingham Police Department released this statement regarding the incident:
