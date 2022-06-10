LawCall
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in West End

Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West End on June 9.
Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West End on June 9.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West End on June 9.

Police say this happened in the 1700 Block of Alemeda Avenue Southwest. So far, no word on what led to this homicide, or if there are any suspects in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

