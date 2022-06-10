Birmingham City Schools starting summer meal program for children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham City Schools say they will offer free meals for Birmingham area students through the summer with their Summer Food Service Program.

Officials say staff will prepare meals at different school locations from June 13 until July 22.

For students who are a part of the Sensational Summer Learning program, lunch will be served on site from June 13 to July 8. Those who are not enrolled in summer learning will be able to receive meals through June 30 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 41 different schools.

Birmingham City Schools will also provide meals from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Harris Homes, Todd Homes, Marks Village and the Tom Brown public housing community, as well as Martha Gaskins Elementary School from June 13 to July 22.

“Children in our communities still have a great need for meals during the summer,” said Michelle Sailes, child nutrition director for Birmingham City Schools. “Birmingham City Schools is a meal sponsor through the USDA, and we look forward to providing free access to nutritious food.”

