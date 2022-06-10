LawCall
Birmingham accessing damages after latest series of storms

City raises number of water rescues from Tuesday’s storms to 51
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City employees worked on June 9 to see what went right and what could be better about how the city’s storm water system handled this week’s rain and flooding events. City employees spent time in several communities including a neighborhood just south of Germania Park.

Some lost power for over five hours due to that series of storms but most homes didn’t take on any water damage.

One city employee tells WBRC that two different homes on Lee Court took on water. Still the issues were so bad in some portions of the community that fifty one different water rescues were executed.

Several residents say enough is enough. While they are pleased the city is scouting the issues, they want change, not talk.

“To be honest the city needs to do more than just surveying, they really need to address the sewer problem. It’s great to see them out here but they need to do more than just talking. I think they need to implement some action to get a better drainage system,” said Lee Court resident Michael Umlauf.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

