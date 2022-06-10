LawCall
African lion arrives at Birmingham Zoo

Josh the African lion.
Josh the African lion.(Source: The Birmingham Zoo/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next time you go to The Birmingham Zoo be sure to look for the new African lion, Josh!

The Zoo posted, in part, “We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Zoo family, a young male African lion. Age 6, Josh came to us from the San Antonio Zoo, also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The Birmingham Zoo joins the AZA and other zoos around the world in the African lion SAFE program and maintaining Species Survival Plan ® (SSP) programs for cooperative breeding and conservation initiatives.

According to Scott Kayser, Zoo Manager of Predators, “The Animal Care Professionals that work with Josh have done a great job of acclimating him to his new home here at the Birmingham Zoo. While Josh was a bit shy at first, he’s proven to be very resilient and has quickly warmed up to his keepers. We are all excited for everyone to meet him.”

You can view their full post below.

📢🦁Welcome New African Lion, Josh!! We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Zoo family, a young male...

Posted by The Birmingham Zoo on Thursday, June 9, 2022

The Zoo says guests are invited to see Josh now, as he has appropriately acclimated and is currently enjoying his spacious habitat!

