2 brothers, mom help homeless in Birmingham

By Sarah Verser
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Compassion in action for the homeless coming from two young brothers and their mom in Birmingham.

Erica Jackson says when her 8-year-old son Erick insisted they do something to help people who are homeless, they started making what they call “compassion kits” filled with food, snacks and hygiene items.

Each Saturday morning, Erick and his 4-year-old brother Alex pack up the items based on donations from friends and family. They started with five bags and now they are up to 25 bags.

The items includes a hot food, like hot dogs and grilled cheese, snacks, water, and hygiene products.

They post the supplies they need and show how they have distributed the donations on their Facebook page.

If you would like to help, you can find their Facebook page at this link.

