LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

US military eases restrictions on HIV positive members

The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.
The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.(Rudi Riet / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Pentagon has changed its policy on HIV positive service members.

People who are HIV positive used to be banned from joining the U.S. military as officers or deploying abroad.

However, according to a Defense Department memo this week, the new policy says that HIV positive individuals who are asymptomatic and who have a confirmed undetectable viral load will no longer face restrictions.

They also cannot be discharged or separated from military service just because of their HIV status.

According to the memo, the policy has been updated due to advances in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the virus.

The change in policy comes after a recent federal court decision that ruled the Defense Department policies were unlawful.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
FIRST ALERT: Drier weather in store for Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Drier weather in store for Thursday
Louisiana man drowns Saturday in Gulf Shores
Man drowns while saving son caught in rip current near Gulf Shores
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
UPDATE: 51 water rescues after flooding and impassable roads in Birmingham
Shooting outside Gadsden school.
Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school

Latest News

Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say
Small business chosen to be vendor at World Games
Poppin’ Sisters Popcorn selected as one of 50 small vendors for World Games
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit