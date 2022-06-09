Two injured in shooting in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Ensley on June 8, 2022.

This happened in the 2900 block of Avenue I. Authorities say the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. So far, no word on what led to this shooting of if there are any people in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

