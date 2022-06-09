Tree falls on home after heavy rainfall, wind gusts in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in Gadsden says heavy rainfall and wind gusts brought a tree down on her home.

Renay Reeves says trees on a vacant lot near her home have been a problem for years. She’s complained to city officials and tried to get the property owner to do something about it.

On the morning of June 7, her worst fear came true when a tree fell on the side of her home.

“From all of the wind and rain from last night and early this morning - the tree couldn’t stand anymore and it just collapsed,” says Reeves. “Tore my fence down, tore my siding down. My power pole. I had a gas leak. It’s just been a terrible day. I’m having to suffer damage to my home because of this tree.”

Reeves says this home has been her family for decades. She’s grateful no one was injured, but she’s frustrated about what’s next.

Alabama Power had to shut the electricity off to her home. Officials with the gas company told her she’d have to evacuate her home because of the gas leak.

Reeves has reached out to her insurance company and she is waiting to hear back from a claims adjuster.

