LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Tree falls on home after heavy rainfall, wind gusts in Gadsden

Tree falls on woman's home in Gadsden
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in Gadsden says heavy rainfall and wind gusts brought a tree down on her home.

Renay Reeves says trees on a vacant lot near her home have been a problem for years. She’s complained to city officials and tried to get the property owner to do something about it.

On the morning of June 7, her worst fear came true when a tree fell on the side of her home.

“From all of the wind and rain from last night and early this morning - the tree couldn’t stand anymore and it just collapsed,” says Reeves. “Tore my fence down, tore my siding down. My power pole. I had a gas leak. It’s just been a terrible day. I’m having to suffer damage to my home because of this tree.”

Reeves says this home has been her family for decades. She’s grateful no one was injured, but she’s frustrated about what’s next.

Alabama Power had to shut the electricity off to her home. Officials with the gas company told her she’d have to evacuate her home because of the gas leak.

Reeves has reached out to her insurance company and she is waiting to hear back from a claims adjuster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
FIRST ALERT: Drier weather in store for Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Drier weather in store for Thursday
Louisiana man drowns Saturday in Gulf Shores
Man drowns while saving son caught in rip current near Gulf Shores
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
At least 40 water rescues, impassable roads in Birmingham following flooding
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident

Latest News

Flooding at Sadie Lee community.
Childersburg residents combat flooding in Sadie Lee community
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Pedestrian stuck killed on Pawnee Village Rd.
Fire generic WHNS
Mulga man killed in early morning house fire
West Alabama job hiring fair
Regional hiring tour stops in Greensboro to find workers for open jobs