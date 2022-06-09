Regional hiring tour stops in Greensboro to find workers for open jobs

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A regional hiring tour is making its way around the several West Alabama communities.

This Black Belt hiring event stops in Hale County this afternoon. More than a dozen companies will be there to fill open positions. West Alabama Works partnered with the city of Greensboro to host this regional workforce hiring event at the National Guard Armory in Greensboro from 2pm to 6pm.

Organizers want to connect local business and industry with qualified candidates to fill multiple positions.

Industries that will be attending include Peco, Foster Farms, Prystup Packaging Products, Coastal Industrial Contractors, Hale County Healthcare Authority, Whitfield Regional Hospital, Naos Staffing LLC, DCH Health System, Phifer Incorporated, The Westervelt Company, Love’s and Speedco Truck Care, Globe Life Insurance, and additional employers on westalabamajobs.com.

Donny Jones, the executive director of West Alabama works says events like showcase regional employers in a way that encourages local job seekers to find good jobs that are available here in West Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.