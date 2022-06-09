LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Regional hiring tour stops in Greensboro to find workers for open jobs

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A regional hiring tour is making its way around the several West Alabama communities.

This Black Belt hiring event stops in Hale County this afternoon. More than a dozen companies will be there to fill open positions. West Alabama Works partnered with the city of Greensboro to host this regional workforce hiring event at the National Guard Armory in Greensboro from 2pm to 6pm.

Organizers want to connect local business and industry with qualified candidates to fill multiple positions.

Industries that will be attending include Peco, Foster Farms, Prystup Packaging Products, Coastal Industrial Contractors, Hale County Healthcare Authority, Whitfield Regional Hospital, Naos Staffing LLC, DCH Health System, Phifer Incorporated, The Westervelt Company, Love’s and Speedco Truck Care, Globe Life Insurance, and additional employers on westalabamajobs.com.

Donny Jones, the executive director of West Alabama works says events like showcase regional employers in a way that encourages local job seekers to find good jobs that are available here in West Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
FIRST ALERT: Drier weather in store for Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Drier weather in store for Thursday
Louisiana man drowns Saturday in Gulf Shores
Man drowns while saving son caught in rip current near Gulf Shores
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
At least 40 water rescues, impassable roads in Birmingham following flooding
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident

Latest News

West Alabama job hiring fair
West Alabama job hiring fair
Two injured in shooting in Ensley
Two injured in shooting in Ensley
Birmingham Fire and Rescue says the most important thing to do when your car is stuck in...
Birmingham Fire on what to do if your car is stuck in flooded water
Homeowners dealing with flood clean up after heavy rounds of storms
Homeowners dealing with flood clean up after heavy rounds of storms