Rates rising for residential garbage pickup in Jefferson County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission has approved an emergency garbage contract amendment that will cause residential garbage pickup rates to rise in unincorporated Jefferson County.

The amendment with AmWaste will give the company the ability to base its rates on fuel costs based on ALDOT’s Fuel Index, and consumer price index.

The rates for the services below will change:

  • Single Family Residential: quarterly rate rises from $45.15 to $75.70
  • Single Family with Yard Waste: quarterly rate rises from $58.68 to $97.08
  • Back-Door Service (non-disabled): quarterly rate rises $76.20 to $105.75
  • Back-Door Service (disabled): quarterly rate rises from $45.15 to $75.70
  • Additional Cart: quarterly rate stays the same at $46.59

“We know the citizens of Jefferson County are getting hit hard with inflation and gas prices and we certainly don’t want to add to it, but this was the most fair and equitable way for the company to continue to service residents during this difficult time,” said Jefferson County, County Manager Cal Markert. “We are working on longer term solutions, but this will at least keep the service in place until we’ve had time to thoroughly vet our options.”

