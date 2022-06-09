Poppin’ Sisters Popcorn selected as one of 50 small vendors for World Games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - You may remember us talking to A Ray Of Sunshine owner Yolanda Knox about becoming a vendor at the World Games. Now we introduce you to Marleshia Hall, co-founder of Poppin’ Sisters Gourmet Popcorn in Tuscaloosa.

Poppin’ Sisters Gourmet Popcorn is the second small business chosen by the World Games Committee to set up a booth at the games in 30 days. Much like Yolanda Knox, Marleshia Hall says this is a dream come true and is very much excited to be part of history at the World Games.

“Oh, it’s great. It’s really great to be chosen and really great to have a huge opportunity. In fact, the program we got accepted to is called the World Of Opportunity, and we’re so excited about being able to introduce the world to Poppin’ Sisters Popcorn,” said Hall.

Hall says she and her co-founder will have a booth for five days at the games.

