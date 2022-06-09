Pedestrian stuck killed on Pawnee Village Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old man walking along Pawnee Village Rd Wednesday night has died after he was hit by a car.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to call for help.

The victim has been identified as Charles Edward Snider, Jr.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

