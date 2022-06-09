Overturned 18-wheeler blocking all lanes of I-65S in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking all lanes of Interstate 65 southbound just before the Greensprings Ave exit in Homewood, according to ALGO Traffic and Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say it was a UPS truck that overturned. No injuries have been reported.

No word on how long it will take to clear the roadway, but if you need to travel I-65S in this area Wednesday night, you’ll want to find an alternate route.

We’ll update this story with more information when we know it.

