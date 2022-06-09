LawCall
Mulga man killed in early morning house fire

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MULGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed early this morning in a house fire in Mulga according to the Jefferson Co. Coroner.

It happened at a home in the 4400 block of Middle St. A neighbor reported the fire around 3:05 a.m.

Minor Heights Fire Dept. responded and after the fire was extinguished the decedent’s body was found inside.

The man has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

