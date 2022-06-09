LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man living in country illegally arrested in Alabama on child sexual exploitation charges

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal judge sentenced a man with ties to Huntsville on child exploitation charges this week.

On June 8, Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Myron Marroquin Lopez, age 32, to twenty years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release on the charges of child pornography production and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. According to the release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Lopez was living in the country illegally.

A report included with the October 2021 plea agreement detailed Lopez transporting a 15-year-old girl from Washington to Huntsville. She reportedly ran away from home. One week later she was recovered in Birmingham in joint efforts between federal and local agencies.

Per the report, Lopez had engaged in sexual activity with the child, and videos of such activity were located on his cell phone.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), along with FBI Washington Division, U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Jefferson County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
FIRST ALERT: Drier weather in store for Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Drier weather in store for Thursday
Louisiana man drowns Saturday in Gulf Shores
Man drowns while saving son caught in rip current near Gulf Shores
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
At least 40 water rescues, impassable roads in Birmingham following flooding
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident

Latest News

Police Lights
Police incident happening outside a Gadsden elementary school
Flooding at Sadie Lee community.
Childersburg residents combat flooding in Sadie Lee community
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Pedestrian stuck killed on Pawnee Village Rd.
Tree falls on woman's home in Gadsden
Tree falls on home after heavy rainfall, wind gusts in Gadsden