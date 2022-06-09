Homeowners dealing with flood clean up after heavy rounds of storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners around the area are cleaning up after the June 8 downpour and flood waters.

Jean Minor has lived in her home in Birmingham on Juanita Circle for the last 55 years. She said she has spent the last 10 years cleaning up flooding every time it rains, because of a city ditch next door that hasn’t been cleaned.

“The water was halfway up those trees back there,” Minor said.

She said flooding happens almost every time it rains.

“It gets up under the house,” Minor said. “Sometimes it gets in the bathroom downstairs. Since the flooding, we went and raised the floors down there, but water still gets at the lower part of the home.”

Minor thinks it’s because of a city ditch next to her house. She said it hasn’t been cleaned since 2012 and it causes the water not to flow down to the creek.

“There was a problem three blocks over and the city dug a ditch to try and eliminate the problem over there, but they created a problem with me,” Minor said. “I would like for them to put a large drain in that ditch and carry that water all the way to the creek so it won’t come back on me.”

It takes her around three to four hours to cleanup her yard and she said she has spent around 20 to 25 thousand dollars over the years on flood repairs. She worries it is ruining her property value.

“This water, when it comes up, it washes the soil away from my home,” she said. “Things started sliding inside. They should take care of the problem, that is the bottom line.”

WBRC reached out to the city of Birmingham and they tell us Minor’s house is in a flood plain zone. For residents in a flood plain, you can contact the Floodplain Division of Planning, Engineering and Permits and they will be able to help work with you on your home’s flooding.

