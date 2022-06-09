LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Homeowners dealing with flood clean up after heavy rounds of storms

Homeowners dealing with flood clean up after heavy rounds of storms
Homeowners dealing with flood clean up after heavy rounds of storms
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners around the area are cleaning up after the June 8 downpour and flood waters.

Jean Minor has lived in her home in Birmingham on Juanita Circle for the last 55 years. She said she has spent the last 10 years cleaning up flooding every time it rains, because of a city ditch next door that hasn’t been cleaned.

“The water was halfway up those trees back there,” Minor said.

She said flooding happens almost every time it rains.

“It gets up under the house,” Minor said. “Sometimes it gets in the bathroom downstairs. Since the flooding, we went and raised the floors down there, but water still gets at the lower part of the home.”

Minor thinks it’s because of a city ditch next to her house. She said it hasn’t been cleaned since 2012 and it causes the water not to flow down to the creek.

“There was a problem three blocks over and the city dug a ditch to try and eliminate the problem over there, but they created a problem with me,” Minor said. “I would like for them to put a large drain in that ditch and carry that water all the way to the creek so it won’t come back on me.”

It takes her around three to four hours to cleanup her yard and she said she has spent around 20 to 25 thousand dollars over the years on flood repairs. She worries it is ruining her property value.

“This water, when it comes up, it washes the soil away from my home,” she said. “Things started sliding inside. They should take care of the problem, that is the bottom line.”

WBRC reached out to the city of Birmingham and they tell us Minor’s house is in a flood plain zone. For residents in a flood plain, you can contact the Floodplain Division of Planning, Engineering and Permits and they will be able to help work with you on your home’s flooding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Shea Denise Peoples
Arby’s ex-employee, accused of throwing hot grease on customer, waives preliminary hearing
Wednesday night.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning; Flood Watch in effect
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Birmingham man says he was attacked by police while trying to help with a neighborhood shooting
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident

Latest News

The FBI is investigating a multi-state scheme that’s targeting businesses in the south...
FBI: Credit card scheme targeting businesses in multiple states including AL
Jameria Hairston is now out of the hospital after a former Arby's manager allegedly threw hot...
Attorney: Arby’s hot grease victim will require extensive medical treatment for foreseeable future
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-65 S
Overturned 18-wheeler blocking all lanes of I-65S in Homewood
Birmingham business owner frustrated with flood water clean-up
Birmingham business owner frustrated with flood water clean-up