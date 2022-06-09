FBI: Credit card scheme targeting businesses in multiple states including AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI is investigating a multi-state scheme that’s targeting businesses in the south, including Alabama.

Thieves are allegedly using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the phone. The FBI says so far more than 100 businesses have been targeted.

The businesses include tire stores, lumber companies, furniture stores and others. Investigators say once a purchase was made over the phone, the items are then picked up by drivers and taken to other states to be resold. In many cases, the drivers didn’t know the items were purchased illegally. Days later, the FBI says the targeted businesses learned about the fraudulent sales.

The Better Business Bureau says businesses need to keep an eye out for large purchases.

“Just because you are in the business world doesn’t mean you’re excluded from falling victim. These scams they can happen to anybody. They can happen to consumers. They can happen to a business, so you always need to keep your guard up keep your eyes open,” Alex Derencz, with the BBB of Central and South Alabama said.

The FBI office in Charlotte, North Carolina is working with several law enforcement agencies to figure out who’s behind this scheme. Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or tips.fbi.gov. Law enforcement agencies investigating similar crimes should contact their local FBI office or agents in their area directly.

You can read more about the scheme here.

