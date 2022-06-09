LawCall
Crews battle fire at Baptist Church of the Covenant

Authorities with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say they are battling a fire at the...
Authorities with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say they are battling a fire at the Baptist Church of the Covenant in downtown Birmingham.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say they are battling a fire at the Baptist Church of the Covenant in downtown Birmingham.

This happened on June 9 on 22nd Street and University Boulevard. So far, no word on what caused this fire or if there are any injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

