Birmingham Public Works addresses street flooding

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Standing water could be found all across the Birmingham-metro area on June 8 after intense morning storms.

If you can, clearing your storm drain before a storm comes can make it easier for rain water to pass through, but the City of Birmingham says clogged drains are not the main contributor to flooding inside city limits.

Birmingham’s Public Works Director Josh Yates says the city doesn’t have widespread problems with the drains or inlets.

The flooding typically comes from the system becoming overwhelmed with water.

He says most of the cleanup after a flood event is debris left in the roadway when the water eventually recedes, not the inlets.

If you see standing water days after the rains stop, Yates says there could be a bigger problem.

“Anywhere that you do have standing water remaining, then that does indicate a need for more than just cleaning up the roadway,” said Yates. “If water is still standing there today, there may be a breakdown, there may be a clog. It is very easy to clog a pipe. A hubcap can do it coming off a vehicle or anything else.”

Yates says Public Works is focused on priority sites first and now they’re moving on to homeowner calls. If you notice deep, standing water remains on your street, call 311 and leave your address.

