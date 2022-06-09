Birmingham Fire on what to do if your car is stuck in flooded water

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 43 people were rescued from flood waters on June 8 by Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFRS).

It’s a situation nobody wants to end up in, but it is good to be prepared.

“It’s not anything that’s uncommon to the City of Birmingham,” said BFRS Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo. “Whenever you get so much rain in a short period of time, it’s expected and we’re prepared for it.”

Carrillo says unfortunately, water rescues are common in the city.

He says for the most part, they deal with people driving into flood water and getting stuck.

“We have to go out with a tagline and help that person get back to dry land,” said Carrillo.

Sometimes, they have to rescue someone who was swept down stream. In either case, Carrillo says you must remain calm.

He adds the worst thing you can do is try to rescue yourself because that can turn deadly fast.

If necessary, there is one life-saving measure you can take.

“Most of the calls that we run are calls that are incapacitated in standing water which means the water is not moving,” said Carrillo. “If that’s the case, and the water starts to fill up the car, then you can get on top of the car.”

He warns not to get on the vehicle if it’s moving downstream.

As soon as you’re able, Carrillo says to call for help.

“Make sure that you call 911 as soon as you realize that you’re in trouble,” he adds. “Don’t wait because those seconds that you wait are seconds that we’re not responding.”

Of course, the best way to avoid a water rescue is to avoid the water. If you see standing water on a road, turn around.

