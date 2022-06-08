LawCall
At least 40 water rescues, impassable roads in Birmingham following flooding

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding has led to more than 40 water rescue calls and significant problems for drivers this morning in Birmingham.

BFRS has responded to 43 rescue calls. Approximately 40 people have been actually rescued at this time. BFD are still responding to calls as they come in. No injuries have been reported.

Photos sent in from a viewer show conditions along 5th St SW. Fire and Rescue conducted at least one water rescue in the area.

Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW(Joshua Raby)
Flooding and rescue in 400 block of 5th St SW
Flooding and rescue in 400 block of 5th St SW(Joshua Raby)
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW(Joshua Raby)
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW(Joshua Raby)

Video taken on 1st Ave N in Birmingham shows rushing water and impassable roads.

31st St and 8th Ave N
31st St and 8th Ave N(wbrc)
Flooding at 8th Ave and 31st N in Birmingham

