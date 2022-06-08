LawCall
Water main break closes road in Vestavia Hills

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A water main break closed a road in Vestavia Hills Wednesday morning, according to Vestavia Hills Police Department.

Police confirmed it happened in the 1300 block of Round Hill Road and the road was blocked. There are no current updates available for repair time.


There is a water main break in the 1300 block of Round Hill road and the road is completely blocked. There are no current updates available for repair time.

