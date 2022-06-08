Water main break closes road in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A water main break closed a road in Vestavia Hills Wednesday morning, according to Vestavia Hills Police Department.

Police confirmed it happened in the 1300 block of Round Hill Road and the road was blocked. There are no current updates available for repair time.

