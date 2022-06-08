University of Montevallo offers scholarship to aid rural schools teacher shortage

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Rural schools statewide are experiencing teacher shortages. The University of Montevallo is offering a Rural Recruitment Scholarship to prepare students to teach in rural schools.

UM’s College of Education and Human Development is committed to increasing the number of highly qualified teachers in rural public schools.

“Although Alabama is experiencing a statewide teacher shortage, vacancies disproportionately impact rural schools,” said Dr. Courtney C. Bentley, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “The College of Education and Human Development is extremely grateful for these generous funds that will help us prepare highly qualified teachers to serve students in these rural communities.”

The Rural Recruitment Scholarship is $2,500 for one calendar year, $5,000 for two years and $10,000 for three years.

To be eligible for the scholarship, UM students must be unconditionally admitted to the Teacher Education Program. UM graduate students eligible for the scholarship must be seeking an Alternative Master’s Degree. Full award recipients are also required to participate in community service.

Recipients will be provided the opportunity to learn about the unique challenges and strengths of teaching in rural schools.

The Central Alabama rural school systems covered under this scholarship umbrella include: Bibb County Schools, Chilton County Schools and select Shelby County Schools – Elvin Hill Elementary, Shelby Elementary, Vincent Elementary, Vincent Middle High and Wilsonville Elementary. This program covers all of Alabama’s rural school systems.

“Here, rural schools are viewed as the middle of somewhere, the core of a rural community and place for revitalization and growth,” said Scott Dillard, UM’s vice president of advancement and external affairs.

Students can click here to apply for the Rural Recruitment Scholarship.

