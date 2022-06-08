UA Early College students put aside studies and clean up Tuscaloosa City Schools

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - More than a hundred high school students in West Alabama got a few lessons today about life, and the learning included some ‘elbow grease.’ The students are attending UA Early College program and made time to give back in a meaningful way.

The entire day was geared towards community service. The first stop this morning was Eastwood Middle School and three additional schools after that.

When students return in a few weeks to Tuscaloosa Middle Magnet School, they’ll return to a cleaner school house, more polished and one that smells like ‘Mr. Clean’ paid a visit, all courtesy of people like 14-year old Andrew Sims.

“My first time doing community service because I never got to experience that before. This is like my first experiencing community service,” said Sims.

Sims and more a hundred like him gave up their day to wipe down, sweep and reorganize drawers. MacKenzie Peterson is a recruiting specialist at the University of Alabama.

“We want them to learn you gotta put your feet on the ground. You have to be staying the community you’re staying and making a change so the community knows you appreciate them,” said Peterson.

The school principal more than welcomed the clean-up crew.

“I was extremely excited when they asked us if we could do this because I thought ‘hmmm.. what can I have them do in two hours that has a huge bang for its buck,” said Tuscaloosa Middle Magnet School Principal Constance Pewee-Childs.

Now more than ever Sims learned what it means to be responsible, accountable and the importance of doing a good job.

“I take pride in everything I do,” said Sims.

Of the four stops they made Tuscaloosa Middle Magnet was the final stop; assignment completed, an A plus on a job well done.

Early College is a dual enrollment program with the University of Alabama. Sims and his fellow students are rising 9th graders and part of their summer in the program will be to determine what they might major in.

