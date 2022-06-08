Several vehicles stuck in floodwaters in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several cars were stuck in floodwaters in Birmingham Wednesday morning.

WBRC’s Jeh Jeh Pruitt reported from 8th Avenue North and 31st Street North where Birmingham Fire and Police crews were assisting drivers.

Heavy, continuous rain caused water to rise quickly on roadways.

No word on injuries.

