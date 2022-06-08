LawCall
Several vehicles stuck in floodwaters in Birmingham

Flooding at 8th Ave and 31st N in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several cars were stuck in floodwaters in Birmingham Wednesday morning.

WBRC’s Jeh Jeh Pruitt reported from 8th Avenue North and 31st Street North where Birmingham Fire and Police crews were assisting drivers.

Heavy, continuous rain caused water to rise quickly on roadways.

No word on injuries.

