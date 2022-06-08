LawCall
Samford well represented at NCAA D1 Outdoor Track and Field National Championships

Samford at NCAA Track and Field Championships
Samford at NCAA Track and Field Championships(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s time for three Samford Bulldogs to compete on the national stage at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships!

The competition starts Wednesday evening in Eugene, Oregon. The meet features the top 12 athletes in the country in each event.

Ashton Domingue qualified for the championships in the men’s javelin throw. His personal best throw of 67.37 meters placed him 12th and punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships.

Brittany Bishop qualified in the women’s pole vault. She placed 12th with a personal best performance of 4.21 meters.

Benjamin Garner qualified in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. He also had a personal best time, finishing the event in 8:40.15 to place eighth and send him to the championships.

Garner gets things start for Samford Wednesday night with the 3,000 meter Steeplechase semi-final at 7:02 p.m. on ESPN2.

His coach, Chad Balyo, says Garner’s focus all year has been on making the NCAA Championship.

“Training has gone really well,” Balyo said. “He is ready for his moment tonight on what is arguably the nicest track in the country in a very deep field. I’m proud of him for earning this opportunity and know he is going to leave it all on the track.”

Domingue is set to throw at 7:45 p.m. in the javelin final.

Bishop starts her competition Thursday at 8 p.m. in the pole vault final.

Good luck to Samford, and way to represent Birmingham!

