LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Out of gas money, Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office shifts gears

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that it has exhausted all its fuel funds with multiple months to go before the budget resets.

Sheriff Michael Main posted on Facebook that he has instructed deputies to manage whichever calls they can over the phone. He said those calls would be non-life-threatening, those that do not require deputies to collect evidence or documentation and those that are not crimes in-progress.

Any calls that are in progress with active suspects will still involve a response from a deputy.

“I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal, and we will continue to respond to those types of calls,” Sheriff Main posted on Facebook.

Gas prices hit $4.99 a gallon at a Bridgeport gas station.
Gas prices hit $4.99 a gallon at a Bridgeport gas station.(WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Shea Denise Peoples
Arby’s ex-employee, accused of throwing hot grease on customer, waives preliminary hearing
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Birmingham man says he was attacked by police while trying to help with a neighborhood shooting
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Severe potential Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking two rounds of storms through Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

Flooding potential in West Alabama Keeps EMA directors on alert
Flooding potential in West Alabama Keeps EMA directors on alert
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Source: WBRC video
Montevallo PD investigating string of suspicious fires
Source: WBRC video
UM new 'Rural Recruitment Scholarship'