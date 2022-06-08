LawCall
Man drowns while saving son caught in rip current near Gulf Shores

Drowning in Gulf Shores
Drowning in Gulf Shores(pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A man who rushed into the water to save his son caught in a rip current drowned over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 7 p.m. near the Gulf State Park Saltwater Pavilion.

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said the 17-year-old son was caught in a rip current when his 49-year-old father rushed to save him. The son survived, but the father drowned.

The city said lifeguards had gone home for the day after 6:30 p.m.

The family was visiting the area from Louisiana.

