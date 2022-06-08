Local seniors frustrated after not being able to use benefit cards at local farmers markets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local seniors are heading to famers markets to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, but many are having trouble finding vendors that will accept their government-issued benefit cards.

Chasity Maxie is live and on your side after speaking with the farmers market authority about why this is happening.

Walter Postell, Jr. said his father is one of only two local farmers accepting senior benefit cards at the Alabama Farmers Market right now, but he’s working to become the third.

“A lot of farmers haven’t gotten registered to use them yet. There’s a whole system now that you have to have... an app on your phone in order to scan the cards to use it now instead of the paper vouchers like they used to be when you could just hand them in,” Postell said.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is a federally funded program.

It provides eligible seniors with a $30 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers.

But it’s up to the farmers to decide if they’ll accept the cards.

“You gotta think about the people who… that might be all they have. You know… you want to be able to allow them to get the food that they need, and they have the cards so, why not take them?” Postell said.

But that’s not the only reason some seniors are having trouble using their benefit cards.

Right now, a lot of the produce found at farmers markets is from out of state, and the benefit program has strict guidelines on what produce seniors can buy.

“We’re still a little early in our growing season here in Alabama because of the weather we had back in the spring. It was wet and cold at night, so that’s the big issue,” said Don Wambles with the Farmers Market Authority.

The other big issue is inflation.

“We’re seeing the number of people shopping or trying to shop almost what we see at the end of June and the first of July. So, it’s just the fact that consumers are looking for a cheaper price than what’s at the grocery store, and that’s putting pressure on the markets and some of our farmers just don’t have anything to be at the market right now,” Wambles explained.

Wambles and Postell anticipate Alabama farmers will have more produce available in the coming weeks, which will give local seniors more opportunities to use their benefit cards.

Wambles added that the federal government is working to increase the benefit to $50, but it’s unclear when that increase will take effect.

Seniors can start applying for the benefits again in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.