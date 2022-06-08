Infant death provides stark reminders of seatbelt and proper restrain usage

GREENE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - The death of an infant over the weekend in Greene County is reverberating with many of us because we drive everyday to get to places we need to go. In this case, troopers say the infant died in a car wreck because the one-month-old was not property restrained.

Trooper Reginal King couldn’t talk about the specifics of what happened to the infant but did say that overall seatbelt usage in Alabama is actually improving.

Trooper King attributes most of that to public service announcements and just plain old fashion common sense. The law requires it. Still, some aren’t buckling up. King says even with his many years on the road he can’t really explain why some people aren’t using their seatbelts or even properly retraining a child because in his words, ‘every situation is different.’

“Well, actually over the past 5 years we’ve started to see a trend downwards. We’re seeing more and more people wear their seatbelts but we want to encourage motorists to continue to buckle their seatbelts. It doesn’t matter how short the trip or the time spent on the roadway we want to encourage everyone to buckle that seatbelt each and every time,” said trooper King.

The fatal crash over the weekend happened on Highway 11, six miles south of Boligee. The 19-year old driver struck a guard rail and then a tree. The accident remains under investigation and there’s no word on the female driver’s medical condition.

