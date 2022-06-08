LawCall
Portion of Hwy 31 in Vestavia closed due to flooding

Fooding in Vestavia
Fooding in Vestavia(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Hwy 31 in Vestavia is closed this morning after severe storms overnight resulted in flooding. conditions.

Police are blocking Hwy 31 from the Sunco gas station and the Chevron.

Drivers should find an alternate route and exercise caution.

