Portion of Hwy 31 in Vestavia closed due to flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Hwy 31 in Vestavia is closed this morning after severe storms overnight resulted in flooding. conditions.

Police are blocking Hwy 31 from the Sunco gas station and the Chevron.

Drivers should find an alternate route and exercise caution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.