Gadsden Police officer rescues flooded car occupants

Gadsden officer saved passengers in flood
Gadsden officer saved passengers in flood(Gadsden Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Following storms in the area on Tuesday June 7, many roadways are being obstructed by flooding. Around 7:30 p.m., a Gadsden Police officer had to rescue people stuck in a flooded car.

Officer Braxton Keener responded to a distress call from someone trapped in their car. According to Gadsden PD, he navigated the flooded roadway to assist the passengers.

Gadsden PD credits his quick actions for everyone making it out of the situation safely.

Gadsden officer saved passengers in flood
Gadsden officer saved passengers in flood(Gadsden Police Department)

