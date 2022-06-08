LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Flooding in Sylacauga neighborhoods

Walco community in Sylacauga SOURCE: Krista Davis
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to rising water and flooding in the Sylacauga and Oak Grove neighborhoods Wednesday morning.

Neighbors told WBRC it’s some of the worst flooding they have seen in 30 years.

People in the area shared video and pictures from the Walco community in Sylacauga and the Oak Grove community.

The storms started around 2:00 a.m. in some areas.

Flooding in Sylacauga, Oak Grove communities
Flooding in Sylacauga, Oak Grove communities(S. Kirkland)
Flooding in Sylacauga, Oak Grove communities
Flooding in Sylacauga, Oak Grove communities(S. Kirkland)
Flooding in Sylacauga, Oak Grove communities
Flooding in Sylacauga, Oak Grove communities(S. Kirkland)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Shea Denise Peoples
Arby’s ex-employee, accused of throwing hot grease on customer, waives preliminary hearing
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Birmingham man says he was attacked by police while trying to help with a neighborhood shooting
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Severe potential Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking two rounds of storms through Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

Severe outlook Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Threat for additional storms Wednesday afternoon, evening that could be severe and produce flash flooding
Flooding at 8th Ave and 31st N in Birmingham
Several vehicles stuck in floodwaters in Birmingham
Flooding on Valleydale Road
Flooding along Valleydale Road in Shelby County
Flooding in Homewood
Flooding across Homewood