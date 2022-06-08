LawCall
Flooding makes road impassable at Tallapoosa exit off I-20/59

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding caused issues for drivers this morning on Tallapoosa St. right off the Tarrant exit on I-20/59 in Birmingham

Drivers attempting to exit the interstate became stuck in the quickly rising water.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene helping cars get back on the interstate.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

