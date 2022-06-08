Flooding makes road impassable at Tallapoosa exit off I-20/59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding caused issues for drivers this morning on Tallapoosa St. right off the Tarrant exit on I-20/59 in Birmingham

Drivers attempting to exit the interstate became stuck in the quickly rising water.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene helping cars get back on the interstate.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.