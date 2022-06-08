Flooding along Valleydale Road in Shelby County

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain caused flooding in areas of Shelby County including Valleydale Road in Hoover near Veterans Park Wednesday morning.

Hoover Police blocked parts of the road because they were impassable.

There was also major flooding near Inverness Landing apartments off Valleydale. Some people who live there said water got into their apartments.

Flooding at Inverness Landing apartments

