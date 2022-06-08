Flags, posters, smiles needed to welcome WWII veteran tomorrow at Bham airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 100-year-old World War II veteran will arrive back in Birmingham Wednesday after traveling to Normandy, France.

So, we’re On Your Side with a way to show your appreciation for his service.

George Hamilton is from Pleasant Grove.

He served in the Navy.

He’s heading back from Normandy with 30 other World War II veterans on a trip with a non-profit organization called the Best Defense Foundation.

The trip was to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

A good friend of Hamilton’s wants to make sure he gets the welcome home he deserves on Wednesday.

Vicki Wood is asking you to show up with your flags, posters and smiles to show him the support Hamilton and the other vets received when they arrived in France.

“Getting into France, coming off the plane, American flags flying everywhere. One place they went, it had, “Welcome to our liberators!” It’s just, these people are so grateful and thankful for what our American soldiers have done for them. And they haven’t forgotten,” said Wood.

Wood said Hamilton will land in Birmingham at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

But with the storms we’re expecting, that timing could change.

She’ll be updating the timing on her Facebook page throughout the day.

