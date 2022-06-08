LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Flags, posters, smiles needed to welcome WWII veteran tomorrow at Bham airport

WBRC WWII veteran welcome home to Bham airport
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 100-year-old World War II veteran will arrive back in Birmingham Wednesday after traveling to Normandy, France.

So, we’re On Your Side with a way to show your appreciation for his service.

George Hamilton is from Pleasant Grove.

He served in the Navy.

He’s heading back from Normandy with 30 other World War II veterans on a trip with a non-profit organization called the Best Defense Foundation.

The trip was to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

A good friend of Hamilton’s wants to make sure he gets the welcome home he deserves on Wednesday.

Vicki Wood is asking you to show up with your flags, posters and smiles to show him the support Hamilton and the other vets received when they arrived in France.

“Getting into France, coming off the plane, American flags flying everywhere. One place they went, it had, “Welcome to our liberators!” It’s just, these people are so grateful and thankful for what our American soldiers have done for them. And they haven’t forgotten,” said Wood.

Wood said Hamilton will land in Birmingham at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

But with the storms we’re expecting, that timing could change.

She’ll be updating the timing on her Facebook page throughout the day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in B'ham say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting
Birmingham PD: Two people shot - one fatally - while sitting in van
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Birmingham man says he was attacked by police while trying to help with a neighborhood shooting
Shea Denise Peoples
Arby’s ex-employee, accused of throwing hot grease on customer, waives preliminary hearing
Police say 39-year-old Jerry Jewayne Jones has been charged with murder in the death of...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Homewood restaurant
Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham
Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC

Latest News

Improving bulk trash pickup in Birmingham
Birmingham working on improving bulk trash pick up
Improving bulk trash pickup in Birmingham
Improving bulk trash pickup in Birmingham
Children's of Alabama
Children’s of Alabama seeing record number of gunshot victims
New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks