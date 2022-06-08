First Alert Weather Day issued for the threat for strong and severe storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning. The First Alert Weather Team has upgraded the weather to a First Alert Weather Day for the increased threat of flooding this morning. We have been tracking a cluster of showers and thunderstorms this morning that rolled through the area. I’m sure a lot of you probably woke up to heavy rainfall and loud thunder. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with showers and storms sliding off to the southeast. We have seen several flash flood warnings for parts of Winston, Walker, Jefferson, and Shelby counties where several inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time. The stormy weather early this morning should taper off as we head into the mid and late morning hours. I think most of us will end up dry late morning and into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 70s. It remains very muggy outside. We are watching another organized cluster of storms in parts of Kansas and Oklahoma that will likely slide to the southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5 - for all of Central Alabama today. The main threats today will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Storms that develop later today will also produce a heavy rain/flash flood threat too. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. We We think another round of showers and storms could develop and sweep through Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. Latest trends are showing storms around 5-10 PM. Just make sure you monitor the weather and have ways to receive warnings in case they are issued later today. We’ll end up mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chance at 80% with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Mostly Dry Thursday: Models are hinting that northerly flow could give us drier conditions tomorrow. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dew points may end up a little lower, which means our rain chances may be very isolated tomorrow. We’ll hold on to a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Plan for a 20% chance for a stray shower or storm. The greatest chance for showers and storms will likely occur across the southern half of the state tomorrow.

Storms Return Friday: Northwesterly flow will likely continue Friday as a warm front lifts to the north. Another round of showers and storms could develop as we head into Friday afternoon and evening. The greatest risk for strong and severe storms will likely occur south and west of Birmingham Friday. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall will be the main threat. I think areas farther north and east will trend a little drier Friday. Rain chance is up to 60%. We’ll likely end up partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain and storm chances could linger into Friday night into Saturday morning with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s.

Weekend Forecast: We could see lingering showers and storms Saturday morning across Central Alabama, but models are trending a little drier for the weekend. Saturday afternoon will likely end up mostly dry with an isolated shower or storm possible. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s Saturday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Slightly drier air is forecast to move into Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday. We will likely start Sunday off dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday should end up partly cloudy and hot with highs approaching 90°F. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but I don’t expect a washout by any means. Sunday is looking like the driest day of the weekend.

Heat Builds Next Week: Heat and humidity will likely be the big story for us next week. Models are hinting that highs could climb into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures hitting the triple digits next Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances look limited for the first half of the week with most of us in the 20-30%.

